Running between Sunday April 7 and April 14, the event will consist of eight walks across the Dearne Valley area, all of which will be led by experienced members of the group. The walks have been selected to celebrate

the splendour of the Dearne Valley.

Desspite once being one of Europe’s most industrialised areas, the group says it still has many unspoilt areas of natural beauty and rich heritage.

The official festival opening will be conducted by the Mayor of Barnsley, Cllr James Michael Stowe, at 9.45am prior to the first walk which starts at the Old Moor Tavern at Broomhill at 10am. The festival will conclude after the final walk the following Sunday with a carvery

meal at the Crown Inn at Barnburgh to celebrate the achievements of all the participants, young and old. In between, walks will take place at Cawthorne, Royd Moor, Conisbrough, Wentworth and Silkstone Common.

The group is open to everyone to attend with no membership fees to be paid, so anyone and everyone is welcome to join any of the walks during the course of the festival week. All that is asked is that each adult donates £1 to participate in each individual walk, with accompanied children walking free of charge.

As with the group’s previous walking festival in 2019, with Dearne Valley Walking Group being a not-for-profit organisation, the festival is being held in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity.

Walks take place mainly in South Yorkshire and the Peak District throughout the year, although walking weekends in areas such as the Lake District, Brecon Beacons and Snowdonia are also periodically arranged.

The group encourages everyone to take up a healthier lifestyle and many of their walks are family friendly, as well as some that are more challenging for the experienced walker.

For more information see www.dvwg.org.uk or check out Facebook: @dearnevwalking Twitter: @dvwalkinggroup or Instagram: @dvwalkinggroup.

Alternatively, contact can be made via email to [email protected].