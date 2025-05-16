Experience the Marquis BIG Weekend: Exclusive Deals, Expert Advice and Exciting Giveaways!

Marquis Leisure is thrilled to invite motorhome and caravan enthusiasts to their BIG Weekend Event.

Marquis Leisure is thrilled to invite motorhome and caravan enthusiasts to their BIG Weekend Event taking place this weekend near Sheffield.

A must-visit occasion featuring huge savings, exclusive discounts and expert industry insights across multiple locations, including Rotherham Road, Dinnington, near Sheffield.

Visitors can explore an unrivalled display of new and used motorhomes and caravans, enjoy live model demonstrations and take advantage of part-exchange offers.

Whether you’re a seasoned camper or a first-time buyer, this event offers unbeatable deals and expert guidance to help you find your perfect vehicle.

Event Highlights:

• Exclusive discounts and savings on a wide range of models

• Test drives and model demonstration

• First-time buyer deals to get you on the road

• Competitions and giveaways for exciting prizes

• Expert industry advice to answer all your questions

• Accessory displays and added extras

Attendees who pre-register online will receive a refreshments voucher and access to an exclusive gift and offer!

Don’t miss out! Register now at www.marquisleisure.co.uk/weekend to secure your spot.

See more on the Marquis Facebook page.

And when you arrive, enter our prize draw for your chance to win a Thule Easy Fold Mounted Bike Rack worth £720 RRP in conjunction with Marquis Service.

Join us for a weekend of discovery, deals, and adventure – we look forward to welcoming you!

Marquis South Yorkshire is at Rotherham Road, Dinnington, Rotherham, S25 3RF. Call 01909 495900.