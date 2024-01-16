WILKO is to reopen in Rotherham – in the same unit at Parkgate Shopping which closed in October.

Wilko, Parkgate Shopping

Jobs are already being advertised for the store as part of the chain’s national roll-out after being bought by The Range.

The Parkgate store closed on October 8 – about a month after the Cortonwood branch – following the company going into administration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its reopening was announced alongside another branch to trade in St Albans.

A spokesperson said: “Launch dates for the stores will be in spring 2024, with exact timings to be announced shortly, alongside news of further store openings.”

The company has been pleased with the reaction to recent stores which are now trading in Plymouth, Exeter and Luton

Alex Simpkin, chief executive of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range and wilko, said: “The initial reaction to the new concept stores has been even better than we’d hoped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve seen queues of both returning and new customers at the store launches and the feedback is giving us the confidence we need to continue with our store opening plans.

“We’re in advanced negotiations with a number of landlords and are continuing to review all options as a part of our roll-out plan. Any interested agents or landlords should get in touch.