Wilko is returning to Rotherham
Jobs are already being advertised for the store as part of the chain’s national roll-out after being bought by The Range.
The Parkgate store closed on October 8 – about a month after the Cortonwood branch – following the company going into administration.
Its reopening was announced alongside another branch to trade in St Albans.
A spokesperson said: “Launch dates for the stores will be in spring 2024, with exact timings to be announced shortly, alongside news of further store openings.”
The company has been pleased with the reaction to recent stores which are now trading in Plymouth, Exeter and Luton
Alex Simpkin, chief executive of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range and wilko, said: “The initial reaction to the new concept stores has been even better than we’d hoped.
“We’ve seen queues of both returning and new customers at the store launches and the feedback is giving us the confidence we need to continue with our store opening plans.
“We’re in advanced negotiations with a number of landlords and are continuing to review all options as a part of our roll-out plan. Any interested agents or landlords should get in touch.
“We’ll continue to endeavour to give ex-wilko employees priority as a part of the recruitment process for the new stores.”