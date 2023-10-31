But those fortunate enough to live in a parish given its name by the Danes in the ninth century, clearly have a modern-day golden touch when it comes to earning money.Better than anywhere else in Rotherham, in fact.The area around Ravenfield , Old Ravenfield, and parts of neighbouring Bramley enjoys the highest average household incomes in the borough.And that is reflected by the ward’s higher life expectancy and lower crime rates, compared to Rotherham overall.Nine out of ten locals are satisfied with the services and facilities available, according to a parish council survey of 12 months ago.

That nudges slightly ahead of other comparatively affluent areas including homes in:*Wentworth, Thorpe Hesley, Scholes, Harley, Hoober (£44,800)*Treeton, Catcliffe, Waverley (£44,200)*Wickersley (£44,100)*Kiveton Park, Todwick, Thorpe Salvin, Harthill, Woodall (£44,000)*Wales, Swallownest (£42,600)*Moorgate (also £42,600)*and Hellaby: (£40,100).Just outside the £40,000 bracket are parts of Whiston, Upper Whiston and Morthen (£39,900.)Sadly, large areas of the borough and the rest of Yorkshire have nothing like this level of spending-power.Many areas of Rotherham show an income per family of just over half that of upmarket Ravenfield, which has a population of 8,476 (2021 census.)These areas include parts of East Herringthorpe, East Dene, and Eastwood.Other suburbs with families earning an average, annual wage in the £20,000s band include Masbrough, Kimberworth, Kimberworth Park, Blackburn, Greasbrough, Rawmarsh, Parkgate, Thrybergh, and parts of Maltby.The ONS figures relate to the financial year ending 2020 and wages will have increased by then - but in many cases, not as much as the rate of inflation, which at one stage, last year, was 11 per cent.So how does Rotherham compare with other districts?Two areas in Sheffield, Millhouses and Bents Green, are home to the highest salaries in Yorkshire, with a household average of £75,000,Fulwood and Lodge Moor isn’t far behind with £74,400.Doncaster’s suburb of Bessacarr Grange and Lakeside, show average earnings of around £55,600.Tickhill, which has a border with Rotherham, has a £43,800 per house average.The national picture is depressing for Yorkshire folk.It shows that of the 50 local areas with the lowest incomes, over half were in Yorkshire and the Humber.The North-South divide is also mirrored by the fact that of the 50 local areas with the highest incomes, before housing costs, 47 were in London.*The average (mean) income is the equivalent of adding every household income together and dividing by the number of households.