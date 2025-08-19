Proposed pension reforms – what they could mean for your retirement

Branagans Accountancy Services are helping individuals and businesses understand the potential impact of the latest pension reform proposals from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), produced in partnership with the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals, published in The Pensions Review: final recommendations, aim to create a pension system that works better for future generations. They have been released ahead of the government’s upcoming review into retirement adequacy and could influence major changes to both the State Pension and private pension savings.

The challenges ahead

Despite improvements in recent years, the IFS highlights serious problems facing the next generation of pensioners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna & David Branagan

Donna Branagan, Director at Branagans Accountancy Services, says: “An ageing population, more people renting in retirement, and the decline of final salary schemes mean future pensioners face a very different set of challenges compared to their parents. Many workers, particularly the self-employed, are simply not saving enough to maintain their standard of living later in life.”

A four-point State Pension guarantee

One of the most significant proposals is a four-point guarantee designed to provide long-term security:

David Branagan, Director at Branagans Accountancy Services, comments: “The IFS is calling for a clear and predictable State Pension system. That means linking it to average earnings, protecting it against inflation, ruling out means-testing, and only raising the State Pension age in line with real improvements in life expectancy. This would give people far more certainty when planning for retirement.”

UK Pension reforms

Private pensions under the spotlight

The report also warns that private pension savings are insufficient for most people to enjoy a comfortable retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna adds:“The recommendation that employers contribute at least 3% to pensions regardless of whether the employee contributes could make a huge difference, especially for lower earners. Coupled with higher minimum contributions under automatic enrolment and better systems for the self-employed, these reforms could boost private pension savings by billions each year.”

According to the IFS, these measures could generate an additional £11 billion per year in private pension savings, with those on low-to-middle incomes seeing the biggest boost – around 13-14% more in retirement income.

Time to prepare

David concludes: “Whether these proposals are adopted in full or only partially, the direction of travel is clear – the onus is shifting towards individuals to take greater control of their retirement savings. Now is the right time to review your plans and make adjustments while there’s still time to benefit.”

If you are concerned about your pension savings or would like advice on planning for retirement, contact Branagans Accountancy Services on 01709 327 215 or email [email protected].