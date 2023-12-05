ALEXANDER Stafford’s call for an inquiry into a donation to Rother Valley’s Labour group is being considered, Rotherham Council has said.

The Highfield Park site, Maltby

The Conservative MP mentioned the £2,000 given by Hargreaves chief executive Gordon Banham in 2017 as he objected to the pit owners’ plans for housing in Maltby.

An RMBC spokesperson said: “The council can confirm we have received the letter. It is currently with the council for consideration.”

Hargreaves narrowly won permission for 185 homes on the Highfield Park site through planning board chairman Cllr Alan Atkin’s casting vote on November 23.