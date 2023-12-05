Labour donation inquiry call ‘being considered’
ALEXANDER Stafford’s call for an inquiry into a donation to Rother Valley’s Labour group is being considered, Rotherham Council has said.
The Conservative MP mentioned the £2,000 given by Hargreaves chief executive Gordon Banham in 2017 as he objected to the pit owners’ plans for housing in Maltby.
An RMBC spokesperson said: “The council can confirm we have received the letter. It is currently with the council for consideration.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hargreaves narrowly won permission for 185 homes on the Highfield Park site through planning board chairman Cllr Alan Atkin’s casting vote on November 23.
The land was allocated for residential development by the council in 2018’s Local Plan.