A COLD night with a dusting of frost on the ground provided the perfect backdrop to a special visit to Wentworth Woodhouse.

The grand old stately home has thrown open its festive doors for A Tale as Old as Time, a walk with a difference through the State Rooms and West Front Gardens.

I’ve visited the rejuvenated old house plenty of times in daylight down the years but it has a special aura after dusk.

Greeted by a friendly guide, we wander through the dressed corridors and State Rooms, a mirage of twinkling lights and cosy corners. Children are tasked with finding a hidden trail of camellias which can break the spell cast on the house and restore life and laughter.

Bathed in light: Wentworth Woodhouse. Pictures by KERRIE BEDDOWS

It’s all a perfect hideaway from the Christmas crowds and my son takes up the invitation to lay on some plump cushions and stare up at the twinkling lights moving across one of the grand ceilings.

It really makes sense to get wrapped up and combine your visit with the outdoor associated Light Trail running each evening until 9pm.

Grab yourself a hot drink and a bite to eat and then take the short stroll up to Acer Wood. Don't rush it.

Thousands upon thousands of lights have been threaded through, complete with illuminated tree trunks, sleighs and animals all lovingly created by staff and volunteers. The soundscapes just add to the vibe.

Making our way back towards the house, it is bathed in colour and in front of it is the grand finale, a light tunnel that provides the best picture opportunity of the night.

The kids pose only briefly before they rush off to climb aboard a model steam train for a night-time ride around the lawn, the steam from the engine belching into the night sky, and then it’s time for home.

Two magical and invigorating hours guaranteed to get you in the mood for the festive season.

A Tale as Old as Time and Light Trail runs until Sunday, January 7.