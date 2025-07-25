House prices soared by 50% or more in a number of places across Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley during the five years between September 2019 and September 2024, the latest date for which localised property data is available.

Below are the 9 neighbourhoods within South Yorkshire where house prices rose the most in percentage terms during the five years to September 2024.

They are listed in reverse order, with the area which saw the biggest increase last.

The figures are taken from median house price data published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2025.

1 . Masbrough & Bradgate, Rotherham - up 51.4% In Masbrough & Bradgate, Rotherham, the average house price increased by 51.4% to £98,500 between September 2019 and September 2024. That was the 9th biggest percentage increase recorded anywhere in South Yorkshire over the last five years.

2 . Shiregreen North - up 51.8% In Shiregreen North, Sheffield, the average house price increased by 51.8% to £135,000 between September 2019 and September 2024. That was the 8th biggest percentage increase recorded anywhere in South Yorkshire over the last five years.

3 . Worsbrough Common, Barnsley - up 51.9% In Worsbrough, Barnsley, the average house price increased by 51.9% to £121,500 between September 2019 and September 2024. That was the 7th biggest percentage increase recorded anywhere in South Yorkshire over the last five years.