The average home in the London borough of Kensington & Chelsea costs £1.2 million, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

But at the other end of the scale, the average price paid for a house in England’s cheapest local authority area is just £116,500.

We’ve analysed the ONS figures showing the median price paid during the year ending in September 2024, the latest period for which figures are available, by local authority area across England.

Below are the 15 cheapest places in England to buy a house based on that data, in order of descending price.

In every one of these places, the average house price is less than £160,000 - in some cases considerably so.

The cheapest areas include locations around the North East and North West, as well as Yorkshire and the Humber.

1 . North East Lincolnshire - £155,750 In North East Lincolnshire, the average house price paid during the year ending in September 2024 was £155,750. That was the 15th lowest figure out of all local authority areas in England, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

2 . Darlington - £155,000 The average price paid for a house in Darlington during the year ending in September 2024 was £155,000. That was the 14th lowest figure out of every local authority area in England, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

3 . Gateshead - £153,500 The average price paid for a house in Gateshead during the year ending in September 2024 was £153,500. That was the 13th lowest figure out of every local authority area in England, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

4 . South Tyneside - £150,000 The average price paid for a house in South Tyneside during the year ending in September 2024 was £150,000. That was the 12th lowest figure out of every local authority area in England, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.