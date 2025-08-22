With quick and cheap commutes to some of the country’s biggest cities, and average house prices as low as £170,000, they offer excellent value for money.

They also boast great job prospects and a good quality of life.

Commuter towns across the UK were ranked by Pepper Money, which took into account numerous factors to award them an overall score out of 469.

The list of the best commuter towns is dominated by locations in the North and the Midlands, where houses are more affordable.

Commuter towns near Sheffield, Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, Liverpool and Birmingham are among those ranked highly.

One of the top commuter hotspots is just six minutes from the nearest city by public transport, with a £3 train fare.

As well as house prices and the cost of renting, the rankings took into account public transport journey times to the nearest city at 8am, rail fares, the median salary, and the quality of life according to people living there.

1 . Bolton - 14th Bolton is the UK's 14th best commuter town, according to Pepper Money, with an overall score of 289. It's just 23 minutes from Manchester by public transport, with train fares from £3.20. Bolton scores 7.7/10 for quality of life, and the average house price there is £194,000.

2 . Solihull - 13th Solihull is the UK's 13th best commuter town, according to Pepper Money, with an overall score of 290. It's just 9 minutes from Birmingham by public transport, with train fares from £4.80. Solihull scores 7.8/10 for quality of life, and the average house price there is £326,000.

3 . Horsforth - 12th Horsforth is the UK's 12th best commuter town, according to Pepper Money, with an overall score of 291. It's only 14 minutes from Leeds by public transport, with train fares from £2.50. Horsforth scores 7.5/10 for quality of life, and the average house price there is £368,072.