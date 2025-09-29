The 11 safest cities in the UK, based on violent crime, weapons and drugs offences

A new study has ranked the UK’s 50 biggest towns and cities, excluding London, according to how safe they are.

The 2025 Demos-PwC Good Growth for Cities Index has given each city or large town a score based on rates of violent crime and drugs and weapons offences.

A positive number indicates that it is safer than the 2017-19 benchmark for all UK cities and large towns, whereas a negative one means the opposite.

Only three places in the UK achieved a score of +1 or above, while 11 in total received a rating of +0.6 or more.

According to the study, Bradford is the most dangerous place to live, with a score of -1.96, followed by Middlesbrough and Stockon (-1.89), and Leeds (-1.35).

Below are the safest cities and large towns in the UK, according to the 2025 Demos-PwC Good Growth for Cities Index .

