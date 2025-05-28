Sheffield housebuilder Honey launches new four-bedroom showhome at £37.5m, 121-home Waverley development

Sheffield-headquartered housebuilder Honey has opened a four-bedroom detached showhome at its £37.5m, 121 new home development in Waverley.

Called Homes by honey at Waverley, the development is located on the former Orgreave Colliery & Coking site off Rivelin Way and comprises a mix of two-, three- and four- and five-bedroom new homes.

Prices for the homes at the development range from £349,995 for a three-bedroom detached Eucalyptus house type to £419,995 for a four-bedroom detached Rosemary.

Homes by honey at Waverley features 12 of Honey’s house types which, according to the company, have been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers.

Boutique - the hotel-style bathroom in the Lavender (pictured) features a free-standing bath

Interested buyers can now visit the four-bedroom detached Lavender to experience a high specification, design-led Honey home firsthand.

On the ground floor, the Lavender’s hallway leads into an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area which extends into the rear garden through the bifold doors. The downstairs is completed by a separate living room, a utility room, storage cupboards and a large WC.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower and ceramic wall tiles. A boutique, hotel-style bathroom serves three further generous bedrooms and there is further storage space on the landing. The Lavender also features an integrated single garage.

Anne Bagshaw, sales and marketing director at Honey, said: “The launch of the Lavender showhome at our Waverley development is a fantastic opportunity for buyers to see what sets a Honey home apart.

Design-led - the Lavender's stylish kitchen-dining area (pictured) is perfect for entertaining

“Our high-specification homes are designed to maximise the living space and bring in an abundance of natural light to give the homes a bright and airy feel.

“The Lavender is a fantastic example of this, featuring high specification and combining style, substance and sustainability to create a home which is perfect for modern day living.

“We encourage prospective buyers to visit the development, explore our Lavender showhome and speak with our sales team about how they can make a honey home their own at Waverley.”

For more information on the development, search “Honey Waverley development” or visit www.homesbyhoney.co.uk/developments/waverley.