Rotherham and Barnsley named among the best UK cities for garden space value

New research reveals homebuyers in Rotherham and Barnsley rank among the best value UK cities for outdoor space per £100,000 spent on property.

The study from home improvement specialists, Eurocell, analysed garden size data from the Office for National Statistics alongside current house prices from the Land Registry, to identify the best-value cities for private garden space.

Rotherham and Barnsley emerged as the fourth and sixth best cities for garden space value, offering an impressive 108.99m² and 105.22m² of garden space per £100,000 spent on property respectively.

With Brits spending upwards of £8 billion a year sprucing up their outdoor space, the amount of private outdoor space a property has become a key consideration for millions of movers.

Best cities for garden value

Overall, Northern cities across Scotland, Yorkshire and the North East generally offer more garden space for less. Aberdeen tops the list, offering an impressive 161.8m² per £100,000, followed by Scottish cities Dundee and Stirling with 153.93m² and 120.30m² per £100,000 respectively.

Portsmouth ranked lowest, with the smallest garden spaces per £100,000 spent. While the average house price here is cheaper than the UK average, outdoor space of only 75.40m² means buyers here only get 29.87m² of garden space per £100,000.

Commenting on the research, Beth Boulton, marketing director at Eurocell, said: “We’re seeing a real shift toward outdoor living—and with that comes the desire for durable, stylish, and low-maintenance garden features. The garden has become an extension of the living room, used for everything from entertaining to relaxing, working, or even exercising.

“Our research shows that homeowners in Aberdeen, Dundee and Rotherham are getting incredible value when it comes to garden space, and that’s something worth investing in.

“On the other hand, homeowners in cities like Portsmouth, Cambridge, Oxford and Brighton pay a premium for their outdoor space, but that value can be retained and expanded upon with creative planning to make the best use of the garden, attracting higher offers from buyers.”

Methodology

Eurocell examined garden size data from the ONS and the latest house pricing data from the Land Registry to uncover which parts of the UK have the biggest gardens per £100,000 spent.

Cost and size/length figures for decking and fencing were calculated using this data combined with industry estimates and Eurocell’s own composite pricing data.

Data correct as of May 2025.