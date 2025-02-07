Returning to roots: Paramedic finds her dream home in Harlington

A 34-year-old paramedic has found the perfect home to suit her busy lifestyle at Harron Homes’ Cressacre Green development in Harlington.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Harlington herself, Natalie Ostcliffe had spent several years living in the nearby village of Conisbrough before deciding to return to her hometown.

“I’ve always lived locally,” she says. “But I felt a pull to return to Harlington. It’s a quiet area surrounded by beautiful fields, and it has everything I need. Being just a 20-minute drive from Doncaster Ambulance Station, where I work, makes it an ideal location for me. I’m on call a lot, so being so close to my work while still getting all the perks of rural living is a huge benefit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a paramedic with a busy and often unpredictable schedule, Natalie needed a hassle-free moving experience. “Harron Homes’ Part Exchange scheme provided exactly that,” she says. “The process was seamless. I didn’t have the stress of a property chain, which meant I could move on my own terms without unnecessary delays.”

SGB-12131 - Natalie Ostcliffe

Natalie’s new three-bedroom home represents a significant upgrade in both quality and convenience. Moving into a home with high-spec upgrades already installed—from under-cupboard lighting to premium flooring—saved her valuable time and effort. “I didn’t have to worry about DIY or making lots of changes; it was all done for me, which is exactly what I needed.”

The clean, spacious design is complemented by a range of eco-friendly smart features that keep both bills and emissions down. Powered by a Panasonic Air Source Heat Pump, her utility bills average just £50 a month, even when she’s home more often. “The energy efficiency of this house is remarkable. I haven’t noticed any bill spikes—it’s a huge plus, especially as a single homeowner.”

“If anyone’s looking for a new home, I’d recommend Harron Homes,” Natalie adds. “The homes are beautifully designed, and the location is perfect for busy professionals like me who value both convenience and a peaceful environment.”