Plans submitted to deliver £22m, 67-home second phase of Waverley development

Housebuilder Honey has submitted plans and exchanged contracts on 4.4 acres of land to deliver the £22m, 67-home second phase of its new homes development in Waverley.

Located on the former Orgreave Colliery & Coking site off Rivelin Way, the site will be part of the housebuilder’s current Homes by honey at Waverley development.

Honey launched the first homes for sale on the development’s £15.5m, 54-home first phase in September last year.

The proposed second phase of Homes by honey at Waverley will comprise a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and will include semi-detached and detached properties.

New phase - Honey intends to build 67 new homes for phase two of its Waverley development (CGI indicative of house types to be built)

If phase two is given the go ahead by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, Honey will deliver a total of 121 new homes with revenues of £37.5m across the whole development.

Sheffield-headquartered Honey says its house types have all been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers. Prices for homes at the development will be released if planning is granted.

Homes by honey at Waverley forms part of the local council’s larger redevelopment plans to transform the 740-acre Orgreave Colliery & Coking site into a new, sustainable community.

Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, commented: “It is fantastic to secure this second site in Waverley to deliver further new homes and grow our development within this outstanding generation project.

“Sales have been strong since we launched phase one’s first homes for sale, showcasing the demand for properties which combine style, substance and sustainability. Phase two will provide more of our design-led homes for people wanting to live in the thriving community being created at Waverley.

“We now look forward to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council considering our plans to make our vision for the second phase of the development a reality.

Honey has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Standard features in every Honey home include bi fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique style bathrooms with a signature free standing bath and full height tiling. All properties have an electric vehicle charging point.

Since being launched in October 2022, Honey has secured 19 sites across Yorkshire and the East Midlands that will deliver 2,349 homes with a combined gross development value of £665m.

The housebuilder is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV which has £937m of fully committed capital.

For further information on Honey visit www.homesbyhoney.co.uk.