'I'm an expert and this is the one easy mistake to avoid when buying your first home'

There’s one trap many first-time buyers fall into

Buying your first home is a big step

It’s easy to get overwhelmed and let your emotions take over

An expert has set out the pitfalls to avoid when taking your first step on the property ladder, including one mistake many first-time buyers make

Buying your first house can be a daunting experience, with so much to think about as you prepare to take your first step on the property ladder.

Liam Cockerham is a mortgage adviser who has plenty of experience guiding first-time buyers.

Below, in the first of his regular columns, he shares some of his top tips for first time buyers and the pitfalls to avoid, including one that many people make.

Common pitfalls can be avoided

Mortgage adviser Liam Cockerham has offered his expert advice to first-time buyers on the pitfalls to avoid, including one easy mistake to make | Liam Cockerham/AS Photography (https://www.pexels.com/photo/black-handled-key-on-key-hole-101808/)

Buying your first home is an exciting milestone, but it can also be overwhelming, writes Liam.

Emotions run high and committing to such a massive investment for the first time will be undoubtedly daunting.

However, there are some common pitfalls that can be avoided.

Below are five steps to successfully getting the keys to your first home without falling at the first hurdle.

Secure a mortgage in principle

Before you do anything, you must secure a mortgage in principle. This is how much you will be able to borrow from a lender.

There is little point in viewing properties that you may not be able to afford.

Some people may approach their bank or building society directly while others use a mortgage adviser who has a wider view of the lending market and can tailor the most suitable options for your needs.

Work out how much you need to save

Once you know how much you can borrow you can then calculate the deposit you need to save.

The larger the deposit you can put down the lower your mortgage interest rate is likely to be.

A good deposit is usually 10 per cent to 20 per cent of the purchase price - anything lower and you could incur higher monthly mortgage payments.

The good news is that there are Government schemes available to support first-time buyers such as a Lifetime ISA.

Compromise is essential

Then comes the exciting step of finding a property you could see yourself living in.

Note, as a first-time buyer it is highly unlikely this will be your dream home.

Compromise and forward planning are key when choosing the property that is essentially just your first foot on the ladder.

Location is a key factor when deciding upon a property. For instance, it may be wise to go for a two-bed home in a great location rather than a three-bed one in a less sought-after postcode.

Leave the emotions behind

Emotions are seldom your best friend when buying your first home.

It will be easy to get swept along with the excitement and fall in love with the first thing you see.

But be brave and think with your head rather than act with your heart. There are literally thousands of properties on the market that will be perfect in different ways, so take your time and choose wisely.

Don’t rush

Finally, when you have found ‘the one’ don’t rush ahead and miss out the crucial final steps to securing a successful purchase.

Use a trusted solicitor that has been recommended; hire a surveyor to do a full detailed inspection of the property to find any hidden nasties; secure your mortgage in principle to a full mortgage offer - full credit checks are carried out at this point so make sure you have everything in order to avoid a last-minute disappointment.

But most of all enjoy the process, keep your head and remember to take good advice from trusted sources and you’ll soon be racing up the property ladder.

Liam is a Sheffield-based mortgage adviser at Stagg Mortgage Services.

He says: “I’m passionate about helping people secure the keys to their first home, dream home, or next investment.

“I work closely with clients from all walks of life and take pride in making the mortgage process simple, clear, and stress-free.

“I’m here to share insights, tips, and the occasional hard truth about what’s really happening in the housing and mortgage market.

“Whether you're a first-time buyer or a seasoned mover, I’ll help you navigate the numbers and the jargon to make confident, informed decisions.”

You can contact him at: [email protected].