Ford reveals Explorer EV prices
The new model is part of a tie-up between Ford and Volkswagen which has seen the two brands team-up to create the latest Ranger and Amarok pick-ups, along with the Transit and Transporter vans.
Sitting on the same underpinnings as the VW ID 4, the Explorer is initially offered with rear-wheel-drive and a 82kWh battery, delivering 374-mile range and 286PS power output. This version is priced from £45,875.
A 340PS twin motor version, featuring a larger 79kWh battery, starts at £53,975.
Later in the year, order books will open for a single motor, rear-wheel-drive version featuring a 55kWh battery. Known as Standard Range, this is priced at £39,875.
Offered in both Select and Premium trim lines, the standard Explorer includes 19-inch alloys, heated seats and steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and a reversing camera.