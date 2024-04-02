Ford Explorer SUV

The new model is part of a tie-up between Ford and Volkswagen which has seen the two brands team-up to create the latest Ranger and Amarok pick-ups, along with the Transit and Transporter vans.

Sitting on the same underpinnings as the VW ID 4, the Explorer is initially offered with rear-wheel-drive and a 82kWh battery, delivering 374-mile range and 286PS power output. This version is priced from £45,875.

A 340PS twin motor version, featuring a larger 79kWh battery, starts at £53,975.

Later in the year, order books will open for a single motor, rear-wheel-drive version featuring a 55kWh battery. Known as Standard Range, this is priced at £39,875.