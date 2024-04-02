Ford reveals Explorer EV prices

FORD has expanded its electric vehicle offering with the opening of order books for its new Explorer SUV.
By Tom Sharpe
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 09:07 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 09:09 BST
Ford Explorer SUVFord Explorer SUV
Ford Explorer SUV

The new model is part of a tie-up between Ford and Volkswagen which has seen the two brands team-up to create the latest Ranger and Amarok pick-ups, along with the Transit and Transporter vans.

Sitting on the same underpinnings as the VW ID 4, the Explorer is initially offered with rear-wheel-drive and a 82kWh battery, delivering 374-mile range and 286PS power output. This version is priced from £45,875.

A 340PS twin motor version, featuring a larger 79kWh battery, starts at £53,975.

Later in the year, order books will open for a single motor, rear-wheel-drive version featuring a 55kWh battery. Known as Standard Range, this is priced at £39,875.

Offered in both Select and Premium trim lines, the standard Explorer includes 19-inch alloys, heated seats and steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and a reversing camera.

