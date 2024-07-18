Closed: It is unclear whether Albion Road WMC will serve again

A ROTHERHAM working men’s club is facing a very uncertain future after its finances plunged into such a crisis the committee were unable to re-stock beer supplies.

The Albion WMC, on Albion Road, off Wellgate, is currently closed while committee members investigate whether there is any hope for its future.

It has been in a state of limbo since the end of June, when members were told it had been losing money month-on-month, leaving no option but to close in the short term.

A follow-up meeting has been promised, to keep members informed of whether it is viable to try to re-open.

Club bosses posted information on Facebook “to stop the rumour mill” about why the club had closed on June 30.

“There just aren’t the funds remaining to carry on with the losses made each month,” they explained.

“We are taking stock of the situation and working with people to see if there its anything that can be done to save the club.

“There are no guarantees but we will be calling another meeting of the members to update them with either good or bad news.”

Other posts sad there had been too little cash remaining to order in fresh beer.

Some of those posting on the site questioned the circumstances in which the club closed, with one suggesting a farewell event would have been appropriate.

CAMRA, the campaign for real ale, described the club a “popular” but said real ale, which had been sold from a single pump, had been removed following a slump in demand.