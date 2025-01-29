Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morrisons is launching a three-course premium dining experience meal deal this Valentine’s Day that will send customers’ hearts aflutter - for just £15.

Customers can fan the flames of love with a feast for two spanning from a selection of starters, mains, sides, desserts and a drink of choice for just £15 with a More Card, saving customers up to £18.25.

Whether lovebirds want to celebrate in style, or friends and family want to feast out to start the weekend, as February 14 does fall on a Friday this year, Morrisons is on hand to offer a lavish Valentine’s Day.

Morrisons The BestDine in for Two Valentine’s Meal Deal costs just £15 for More Card customers. It’s available in store and online from February 10 until February 15 in stores nationwide and also online.

Gareth Lloyd, Head of Marketing Events at Morrisons, said: “Valentine’s Day is about showing how much your loved ones and friends mean to you. That’s why we’ve created our expertly curated Dine In For Two Meal Deal. It includes delicious dishes so all our customers can enjoy a restaurant-quality dining experience, in the comfort of their own home, at a fraction of the cost. With a range of starters, mains, sides, desserts and drinks carefully selected and prepared with love by our Morrisons experts.”

The full menu is below, along with the usual retail prices of the individual items, so you can not only work out your perfect menu but also get the satisfaction of knowing exactly how much you’ll be saving.

Starters

The Best Bloody Mary Prawn Cocktails (£6)

The Best Valentines Soft Set Scotch Eggs 2pk (£4.50)

The Best Goats Cheese, Vintage Cheddar & Caramelised Onion Tart (£4.50)

The Best Tear & Share Camembert Wreath (£5.50)

The Best Scallop & King Prawn Thermidor (£6.50)

The Best Vegan Hoisin Vegetable Rose (£4.50)



Mains

The Best Marinated Pork Loin Steaks with Butter (£8)

The Best Slow Cooked Duck Legs 560g (£8)

The Best 30-Day Matured Rump Steaks with Butters (£10)

The Best Chicken in Mushroom & Prosecco Sauce (£8)

Mushroom, Spinach & Pine Nut Individual Wellington X2 (£6)

The Best Lightly Smoked Salmon with Heart Shaped Butter (£8)

The Best Pulled Beef Brisket Encroute (£10)

Sides

The Best Roast Baby New Pots (£3)

The Best Triple Cooked Chunky Chips (£3)

The Best Green Vegetable Medley (£3)

The Best Dauphinoise (£3)

The Best Roasted Chantenay Carrots with Acacia Honey Butter (£3)

The Best Valentines Cauliflower Cheese 400g (£3)

The Best Truffle Mash (£3)

Desserts

Melt in The Middle Pudding (£3.50)

The Best Raspberry Profiteroles (£3.50)

The Best Raspberry & Vanilla Heart Shaped Panna Cotta (£3.75)

Vegan Tiramisu (£3)

Sticky Toffee Pudding (£3.25)

The Best Lemon Cheesecake (£3.50)

Drinks

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Bottles 4 X 330ml (£6.50)

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free Bottles 4 X 330ml (£6.50)

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Alcohol Free 4 X 330ml (£4.50)

Kylie Minogue Alcohol Free Sparkling Rose (£6)

The Best Vinho Verde 'Loureiro' Wine 75cl (£8)

The Best Pinot Grigio Rose (£7.75)

The Best Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon 75cl (£10)

The Best Prosecco (£8)

The Best Bordeaux Superieur (£8.50)

The Best South African Sauvignon Blanc (£8)

The Best South African Pale Rose 75cl (£8)

Menestrello Prosecco Spumante 750ml (£8)

The Best Apple & Elderflower 750ml (£2.15)

The Best Elderflower Presse 750ml (£2.15)

The Best Ginger Beer 750ml (£2.15)

The Best Pomegranate & Pear 750ml (£2.15)

The Best Raspberry Lemonade 750ml (£2.50)

The Best Sicilian Lemonade 750ml (£2.15)