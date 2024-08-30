Yorkshire is a wonderful place to visit, with plenty of restaurants to enjoy a delicious meal.
We asked OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT to list the best-rated restaurants in Yorkshire. These were its suggestions, based on a combination of Michelin stars, AA Rosettes, and other culinary accolades.
Chat GPT said: "These restaurants showcase the best of Yorkshire's culinary scene, combining traditional British flavours with modern techniques and international influences."
Here are the 19 best restaurants in Yorkshire according to AI.
