FORGE Island remains on track as the project enters its final months, Rotherham Council says.

Progress of the Forge Island development.

The RMBC-funded £47 million leisure development will include a cinema, hotel and food and drink outlets.

Work finally got under way on the scheme in November 2022 and the new Forge Island is still set to open in late summer 2024.

The two large cranes – named Rotherham Rainbow and Steely Crane by Thornhill Primary pupils – were dismantled in December.

Children from the school were invited back to bury a time capsule containing books, uniform, glasses and drawings.

Raife Gale, senior development manager at partners Muse, said: “Developing a transformational scheme of this scale always comes with its challenges – not least the difficulties of building on an ‘island’ surrounded by water.

“So the fact we’ve remained on track is a testament to the hard work of the whole project team.

“It’s fantastic to see the impact Forge Island has already made on the town centre skyline, and we can’t wait for the community to come and enjoy all that it has to offer when it opens.”

Artist's impression of how Forge Island will look