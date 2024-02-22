.

The 66sq metre premises, on Wales Road, was Robinson’s Shoe Repairs for many years and last used as a cafe until December 2023.

Applicant Mark Whiteman said the Kiveton Tap venture would be a small free house serving cask ales from South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.

The ground floor micropub would be between a residential home and pizza takeaway, with a first floor flat above.

Plans say work started on the project on January 15, five to seven part-time jobs would be created and opening hours would be 1pm to 10pm daily.

Planning documents filed with Rotherham Council add: “The one room Micropub plans to promote conversation and serve traditional pub snacks.

“The only music will be low level atmospheric background music. It does not promote irresponsible drinking habits. There is to be no TVs, electronic gaming machines or loud amplified music.

“The clientele expected in the micropub are not young groups of drinkers looking to get intoxicated.

“The expected clientele are middle-aged/older patrons interested in the various craft ales that are produced in the local regions, in an environment which encourages conversation between like-minded people who enjoy and appreciate the traditional ales on offer, as well as other high-quality drinks, for example like traditional cider and artisan gin.”