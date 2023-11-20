A MICROPUB in a unit needing repairs could be set to hop over the road instead.

Peter Bentley and Rebecca Shaw at the opening of the Little Haven, with Alan Stanley of UK Steel Enterprise, which gave a grant

Rebecca Shaw has submitted plans which would see the Little Haven move across Broad Street, Parkgate.

She opened the existing business in 2018 but the former post office premises are in need of a large amount of repairs.

“In the long term it’s not viable to run my business from here so my proposal is that I would like to move premises,” said Rebecca.

“Another building has become available straight across the road from our establishment so we have had a serious think and decided to apply for planning permission.

“We have chosen this location as we know the landlord has done a lot of internal and external work, which means I know our business would be safe for another ten to 15 years.

“It’s also got more room for my customers to move during jam nights. We are very mindful of other businesses operating in the area and also of any residential properties.”

Comments about the proposals have so far been very positive on Rotherham Council’s website.

One supporter said: “This is music to my ears. Parkgate needs some lovely places.”

Another added: “The micropub currently offers a safe and friendly environment for residents to socialise, especially the elderly population.

“Miss Shaw also occasionally checks on elderly residents who haven’t visited as usual to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

“I wholeheartedly support the change of use application to allow Miss Shaw to expand her business and potentially run more events that are beneficial to the local and wider community.”