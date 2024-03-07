Here are the best places to get a glass of wine this National Drink Wine Day.

It was only in the 1970s when Montana, now called Brancott Estate, planted 300 acres of vines that New Zealand became a wine-producing country.

Best known for its Marlborough Sauvignon Blancs, conditions are ideal for other good whites such as Pinot Gris, Riesling and Gewurtztraminer.

For reds, the climate suits Pinot Noir and some areas such as Hawkes Bay are good for Cabernet, Merlot and really fine Syrahs. They are not usually the cheapest but are usually top quality.

The main areas in the south island are Marlborough, Nelson and Central Otago, which has the only mediterranean type climate of New Zealand.

In the north island Martinborough, Hawkes Bay and now Waikeke Island in Auckland Bay.

Try this:

Clocktower Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Wither Hills, Marlborough 13% (M&S £13) Lime and gooseberry plus some passion fruit.

Villa Maria’s range of whites are all good. Try:

Villa Maria Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Marlborough, New Zealand 12% (Tesco £12) A Sauvignon Blanc with elegant, restrained aromas of fresh passion fruit and lime and lovely texture.

Villa Maria Clifford Bay Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2022 13% (Sainsburys £15)

Reverend Sloane Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Saint Clair 13% (Sainsburys £13, was £15) Tropical flavours of passion fruit and blackcurrant, a subtle mineral note and fresh finish.

Seifried Estate Sauvignon Blanc 12.5% (Waitrose £14.99) Sourced from grapes grown in Seifried’s Brightwater and Queen Victoria vineyards, this Sauvignon Blanc is vibrant with intense tropical fruit flavour, hop characters and beautiful crisp minerally palate, and a long, clean, flavoursome finish.

Ned Pinot Grigio 2022 Waihopi Valley, Marlborough 13.5% (Waitrose £8.99) Salmon pink in colour, this has juicy apple and nectarine flavours.

Ara Single Vineyard Pinot Gris, Marlborough 13.5% (Waitrose £11.99) Nose of nectarine and pear, floral and citrus palate.

Giesen Vinyard Selection Pinot Gris 2020, Marlborough 12% (Lightfoots £12) Pear, peach, a touch of almond and a slight creaminess with an off dry finish.

From Nelson, next to Marlborough:

Anna's Way Nelson Grüner Veltliner 2022 12.5% (The Wine Society £10.95) Grüner Veltline is well suited to New Zealand conditions. This has a peach and lemon nose and citrussy palate.

Pinot Noir does well in Marlborough:

Tiki Ridge Pinot Noir, Marlborough 13% (Waitrose £9.99) Has a nose of blueberry and cherry and a silky palate of mulberry and ripe black fruit.

Clocktower Pinot Noir 2020, Wairau Valley, Winemaker Mathew Large 13% (M&S £14) A sumptuous full-bodied Pinot Noir with seductive wild berry and cherry aromas over a smooth, complex palate.

Villa Maria Cellar Selection Pinot Noir 2021 Marlborough, New Zealand (Waitrose, Majestic, Sainsburys £16.99) Herby, strawberry, cherry and velvety tannins.

From the North Island:

Martinborough Vineyards Te Tera Pinot Noir 2020 13.5% (The Wine Society £17) Lovely raspberry and cherry notes and hints of black pepper.

Sacred Hill, Hawkes Bay Syrah 2019 13% (Mitchells £14) Sweet oaky nose and a spicy peppery note enhances the overall blackcurrant and blackberry fruit. The aromas and flavours are complemented with succulent tannins and a juicy fresh finish. This is a wonderfully versatile Syrah that can be enjoyed in any occasion.

From Waiheke Island with its hot and dry climate and usually quite expensive wines:

Soho Vlentina Syrah 2021, James Rowan, Carter’s Jomara vineyard, Waiheke Island 12.4% (Lightfoots £17.95) Plum, blueberry, warm spice, chocolate and cedar notes, stylish and moreish.

Central Otago is the most southerly vineyard area in the world, mostly known for Pinot Noir. Try:

Waipara Hills Pinot Noir 2021, Central Otago (Lightfoots £13.99) A big, brooding wine of dark cherry, chocolate and some spice and tannin from time in French oak.