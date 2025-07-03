New bistro opens in Rotherham
Lilia Bistro is the new place to go for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even special themed and bistro nights!
Exciting news for food lovers in Rotherham & Yorkshire – Lilia, a brand new bistro, is opening its doors on July 9th!
Nestled in 342 Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham, S60 4LA, Lilia promises a fresh take on modern dining, blending relaxed charm with a carefully curated menu full of flavour and flair.
Whether you’re popping in for a delectable breakfast, a casual coffee, or a mouthwatering lunch, Lilia offers a warm, welcoming, family atmosphere and a passion for quality that’s set to make it a local favourite.
Be among the first to experience Rotherham’s newest culinary gem – the countdown is on!