Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major food retailer is recalling a batch of seasonal soup - as it may have metal in it.

Marks & Spencer has issued an alert about its M&S Smooth Butternut Squash Soup because “small pieces of metal” have been found in some tubs. The affected batch is a 600g tub size with a use-by date of October 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M&S

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from M&S says: “Please do not consume this product. Any customers in possession of this product can return it to their nearest store where a full refund will be given. Only the displayed date code is impacted. No other M&S products are affected. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. For more information contact us on 0333 014 8555.”

The Food Standards Agency has circulated the recall said: “Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”