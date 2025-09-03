Live at Graves Park festival: Blend Culinary Foundation's cooking and cocktails class blends skill with social impact

Blend Culinary Foundation at Graves Park festival

On Saturday 30th August, Blend Culinary Foundation (BCF) participated in the Graves Park Food Festival with a live demonstration of its signature class, Cooking & Cocktails.

The event, held at the Live Cookery Theatre, drew an enthusiastic audience, and highlighted BCF’s commitment to culinary education, community engagement, and social impact.

Wendy, Head Chef at Blend Culinary Foundation, led an immersive cooking demonstration featuring handmade corn tortillas. Attendees observed each step of the process, from hand-rolling and pressing to frying and assembling.

Simultaneously, BCF curator Niki conducted a tequila masterclass, offering insights into ingredient selection and the art of crafting cocktails through hand-shaking techniques.

Audience participation was a key feature of the demonstration, with guests invited to join the chefs on stage to roll dough and shake drinks. This interactive format reflected the ethos of Cooking & Cocktails, which blends culinary skill-building with communal experience.

As one of BCF’s most popular offerings, the class plays a vital role in furthering the organisation’s mission: to alleviate food poverty, provide accessible food education, and foster community through shared culinary experiences. Revenue generate from private hire and corporate pledge day events is reinvested into these social initiatives, ensuring that each class contributes directly to Blend Culinary Foundation’s broader impact.

For those who attended, or wish they had, the full range of Cooking & Cocktails sessions are available via the Blend Culinary Foundation website.