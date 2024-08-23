x

IT’S been a very hot summer out on the patio.

I’ve been drinking crisp refreshing whites such as these below:

Extra Special Albarino 2023, Rais Baixas, Spain 12.5% (Asda £9.75) From a breezy, coastal area of Spain, this has soft citrus and orchard fruit flavours. A good food wine especially with fish and seafood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cordoniu Albarino Organic, Costers Del Segre, Spain 12% (Coop £9) Crisp and refreshing, this organic wine is good with seafood, chicken, rice dishes and pasta.

What about a good refreshing Riesling?

Dr L Riesling 2022,Moselle, Germany (Asda £6.50) Honeyed off dry wine with crispy, citrussy freshness. Long finish.

Jim Barry “The Lodge Hill” Riesling 2022 Clare Valley, Western Australia 12.5% (Majestic £11.99 mix 6) Ripe but crisp lemon, lime and grapefruit palate with mouth watering acidity.

Muscadet is somewhat out of fashion but try:

Chateau de la Petite Giraudiere Muscadet de Sevre et Maine 2021 12% (Coop £9.50) A lovely, old fashioned Muscadet, light, refreshing, crispy citrus. Just like a good Muscadet used to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chenin Blanc from the Loire valley, dry and off dry, is ideal summer drinking:

Vouvray Demi Sec 2022, Famille Bougrier, Loire, France (The Wine Society £10.50) Off dry, sweetish, but fresh.

The Best Vouvray 2021, Pierre Chenier 12% (Sainsburys £9) This Chenin Blanc has rich stone fruit flavours, juicy peach and apricot with a nose with notes of honey and a hint of minerality.

Les Andides Saumur Chenin Blanc 2022, Loire Valley 12% (Waitrose £10.99) An intensely aromatic dry white, ideally served chilled, making a perfect match for salads, poultry and spicy Thai or Chinese cuisine.

Or try a South African:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kleine Zalze Bush Vine Chenin Blanc 2023 (Morrisons £6.50) Easy-drinking, fresh and crisp, ripe tropical fruit flavours and attractive aromas of lime zest . Great with seafood.

If it’s Sauvignon Blanc you want:

Saint Claire “Pioneer Block” Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Wairau Valley, New Zealand 13% (Majestic £15.99 mix 6) Grassy, passion fruit, gooseberry. Exceptional.

For something different try:

Bonny Doon Le Cigare Orange 2022, Central Coast, California 11.6% (Tesco £15-£13 Clubcard) 80% Grenache Blanc, 10% Grenache, 10% Orange Muscat. A wine that’s easy to enjoy. Oranges and tangerine nose, orange zest presides with a touch of dried apricots and bitter orange and a long finish. A good wine for summer sipping and with cheesy salads.

For summery reds, try Italian:

Feudo Arancia Nero d’ Avola 2021 13% (The Wine Society £8.25) Fruity and soft, blackberry and raspberry. Ideal summer drinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Society’s Austrian Red 2022, Familie Mantier 13.5% (The Wine Society £9.50) I love the Zweigelt grape such as this. A fresh, plump,

juicy, peppery red. I’ve yet to smell a barbecue this year but either of these two Zuccardi Malbecs and the Dominile Cuza would go

well with lamb, a sirloin steak or a spicy hot pot.

Zuccardi Q Malbec 2022 Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 14.5% (Majestic £12.99 mix six) From different micro regions of selected vineyard lots in Paraje ltamira and Vista Flores, this blend has notes of blackcurrant and cherry. Enjoy with a sirloin steak.

Zuccardi Serie A Malbec 2022 14.5% (Tesco £14) Blackcurrant and plum nose, full-bodied with rich black cherry and chocolate notes and a

velvety finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Domenile Cuza Malbec Sec 2020 13% (Lightfoots £14.99) Has aromas of black cherry, dried plum and fine spices: vanilla, cocoa, cinnamon. A velvety palate with juicy notes of blueberry, blackberry and dark chocolate, with subtle spicy notes.

Otherwise, a Chilean or New Zealand Pinot Noir would go well:

Errazuriz Estate Reserva Pinot Noir 2023. Aconncagua Region, Chile 13.5% (Asda £7, Waitrose £8.49, Tesco £9) Mostly Pinot Noir with around 2% Sirah. If drunk on its own best slightly chilled.

From New Zealand:

Villa Maria Private Bin Pinot Noir 2022, Marlorough 12.5% (Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose £13-£9 at the moment at Waitrose) Has lovely cherry and raspberry flavours with a little spice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spier Collective Block 5, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2020 14.5% (Slurp £15.95) A powerful blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Malbec. Blackberry, Cherry, hints of cedar and dark chocolate would go very well too.

If you want to try a different fizz, try these:

Roger Goulart 2019 Cava Brut Reserva 12% (Bon Coeur Fine Wines, Sheffield £18.70) 100% Macabeo, bright, fresh floral and citrus aromas, elegant.

Prince Alexandre Crement de Loire Brut (Waitrose £10.49) Made in the same way as Champagne, this is combining the freshness of Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay floral tones and a little red fruit from the Cabernet Franc.

Whether at a barbecue or just lazing on the patio these wines are just the ticket.