Late summer wines to enjoy
I’ve been drinking crisp refreshing whites such as these below:
Extra Special Albarino 2023, Rais Baixas, Spain 12.5% (Asda £9.75) From a breezy, coastal area of Spain, this has soft citrus and orchard fruit flavours. A good food wine especially with fish and seafood.
Cordoniu Albarino Organic, Costers Del Segre, Spain 12% (Coop £9) Crisp and refreshing, this organic wine is good with seafood, chicken, rice dishes and pasta.
What about a good refreshing Riesling?
Dr L Riesling 2022,Moselle, Germany (Asda £6.50) Honeyed off dry wine with crispy, citrussy freshness. Long finish.
Jim Barry “The Lodge Hill” Riesling 2022 Clare Valley, Western Australia 12.5% (Majestic £11.99 mix 6) Ripe but crisp lemon, lime and grapefruit palate with mouth watering acidity.
Muscadet is somewhat out of fashion but try:
Chateau de la Petite Giraudiere Muscadet de Sevre et Maine 2021 12% (Coop £9.50) A lovely, old fashioned Muscadet, light, refreshing, crispy citrus. Just like a good Muscadet used to be.
Chenin Blanc from the Loire valley, dry and off dry, is ideal summer drinking:
Vouvray Demi Sec 2022, Famille Bougrier, Loire, France (The Wine Society £10.50) Off dry, sweetish, but fresh.
The Best Vouvray 2021, Pierre Chenier 12% (Sainsburys £9) This Chenin Blanc has rich stone fruit flavours, juicy peach and apricot with a nose with notes of honey and a hint of minerality.
Les Andides Saumur Chenin Blanc 2022, Loire Valley 12% (Waitrose £10.99) An intensely aromatic dry white, ideally served chilled, making a perfect match for salads, poultry and spicy Thai or Chinese cuisine.
Or try a South African:
Kleine Zalze Bush Vine Chenin Blanc 2023 (Morrisons £6.50) Easy-drinking, fresh and crisp, ripe tropical fruit flavours and attractive aromas of lime zest . Great with seafood.
If it’s Sauvignon Blanc you want:
Saint Claire “Pioneer Block” Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Wairau Valley, New Zealand 13% (Majestic £15.99 mix 6) Grassy, passion fruit, gooseberry. Exceptional.
For something different try:
Bonny Doon Le Cigare Orange 2022, Central Coast, California 11.6% (Tesco £15-£13 Clubcard) 80% Grenache Blanc, 10% Grenache, 10% Orange Muscat. A wine that’s easy to enjoy. Oranges and tangerine nose, orange zest presides with a touch of dried apricots and bitter orange and a long finish. A good wine for summer sipping and with cheesy salads.
For summery reds, try Italian:
Feudo Arancia Nero d’ Avola 2021 13% (The Wine Society £8.25) Fruity and soft, blackberry and raspberry. Ideal summer drinking.
The Society’s Austrian Red 2022, Familie Mantier 13.5% (The Wine Society £9.50) I love the Zweigelt grape such as this. A fresh, plump,
juicy, peppery red. I’ve yet to smell a barbecue this year but either of these two Zuccardi Malbecs and the Dominile Cuza would go
well with lamb, a sirloin steak or a spicy hot pot.
Zuccardi Q Malbec 2022 Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 14.5% (Majestic £12.99 mix six) From different micro regions of selected vineyard lots in Paraje ltamira and Vista Flores, this blend has notes of blackcurrant and cherry. Enjoy with a sirloin steak.
Zuccardi Serie A Malbec 2022 14.5% (Tesco £14) Blackcurrant and plum nose, full-bodied with rich black cherry and chocolate notes and a
velvety finish.
Domenile Cuza Malbec Sec 2020 13% (Lightfoots £14.99) Has aromas of black cherry, dried plum and fine spices: vanilla, cocoa, cinnamon. A velvety palate with juicy notes of blueberry, blackberry and dark chocolate, with subtle spicy notes.
Otherwise, a Chilean or New Zealand Pinot Noir would go well:
Errazuriz Estate Reserva Pinot Noir 2023. Aconncagua Region, Chile 13.5% (Asda £7, Waitrose £8.49, Tesco £9) Mostly Pinot Noir with around 2% Sirah. If drunk on its own best slightly chilled.
From New Zealand:
Villa Maria Private Bin Pinot Noir 2022, Marlorough 12.5% (Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose £13-£9 at the moment at Waitrose) Has lovely cherry and raspberry flavours with a little spice.
Spier Collective Block 5, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2020 14.5% (Slurp £15.95) A powerful blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Malbec. Blackberry, Cherry, hints of cedar and dark chocolate would go very well too.
If you want to try a different fizz, try these:
Roger Goulart 2019 Cava Brut Reserva 12% (Bon Coeur Fine Wines, Sheffield £18.70) 100% Macabeo, bright, fresh floral and citrus aromas, elegant.
Prince Alexandre Crement de Loire Brut (Waitrose £10.49) Made in the same way as Champagne, this is combining the freshness of Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay floral tones and a little red fruit from the Cabernet Franc.
Whether at a barbecue or just lazing on the patio these wines are just the ticket.
