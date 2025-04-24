Kelham Pride launch competition for the public to choose its flagship beer’s name

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kelham Pride, Sheffield’s biggest LGBTQ+ event, has launched a campaign for the public to help choose the name of its flagship cask beer.

Taking place on Saturday 21st June, Kelham Pride is returning to Kelham Island and Neepsend for a full day of music, dancing, and inclusive fun for a second year. Like the inaugural event in 2024, the festival will remain free to enter and will see the return of the parade through Kelham Island and Neepsend.

At last year’s event there were two beers poured under the “PRIDE” name; a cask session IPA brewed and a keg hazy pale which could be purchased from partner venues. This year will see two beers poured once again; a West Coast IPA on keg brewed by Neepsend Brew Co, Duality and Heist Brew Co. and a session IPA on cask brewed by Little Critters, Blue Bee and Toolmakers Brewery.

Now, event organisers want the public to get involved and have their say on what this year’s cask session IPA should be named. From Thursday 24th April until Thursday 1st May 2025 users can visit the Kelham Pride website and select their favourite name from a shortlist. The final winning name will then be revealed on Monday 5th May.

The shortlisted names, inspired by LGBTQ+ culture and history, are as follows:

Sashay IPA

Born This Sway

Brewencé

IPSLAY

Frankie Goes to Hoppywood

Unfiltered & Unapologetic

Out in Kelham

LGBTQIPA+

Joe Spriggs, owner of partner venue Alder Bar said: “Both ‘PRIDE’ beers went down a storm at last year’s event - with something for cask and keg lovers respectively.

“As a community event, we want the people to have a say in what’s being poured and help choose the name. It’s people that make Pride, so we want them to be involved as much as possible.”

Head to the Kelham Pride website to cast your vote.