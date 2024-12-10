Good wines to brighten a cold December

c

WE are into December and Christmas and here are some good wines for the dark days and Christmas cheer.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are starting Christmas Day with a fizz, Cremant is a good way to begin, being made in the same way as Champagne but much cheaper:

Specially Selected Crémant du Jura, France 12% (Aldi £ 8.99) is a nice sparkling Chardonnay with appley nose, fruity, fresh and vibrant on the palate, classy and complex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cremant de Limoux Cuvée Eugenie, Antech 2021 12% (The Wine Society £14.50) From the Languedoc, this lovely bubbly is mainly a blend of Chardonnay and Chenin Banc.

Bouvet Ladoubay Saumur Brut, Loire Valley, France 12.5% (Majestic £9 mix 6) A lively, rich, toasty fizz tasting of citrus, apple and lime.

Villa Maria Sparkling Cuvee Brut 12% (Sainsburys, Booths £14, £11 with nectar) Vibrant and with delicate bubbles and flavours of zesty citrus and ripe stone fruit.

From Italy, M&S Collection Colle de Principe Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superior DOCG 11% (£13) Made from Glera grapes, this is an elegant sparkler with floral hints and flavour off lemon, apple and pear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a good value sparkling rosé, Spier Cap Classique Rosé Brut 2022 12.0% (Slurp £16.95) Made from 100% Pinot Noir grown in Western Cape, South Africa, this has vibrant aromas of ripe strawberries, cranberries, and apple notes on the palate. Some lingering acidity and minerality. Goes well with light seafood, smoked salmon, Asian flavours, or berry desserts.

If you are a fan of Sauvignon Blanc try these two:

Casillero del Diablo Reserva Especial Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Colchagua Valley, Chile 13% ( Sainsbury, Tesco £10) Citrus and green apple nose, citrus, grapefruit and crisp acidity on the palate.

Taylors Pass Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Villa Maria, Marlborough, New Zealand 12.5% (Asda £16) Classy aromas of herbs, garden peas and blackcurrant, concentrated flavours with a finish of lime and flint.

South Africa and the Loire Valley are famous for Chenin Blanc:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heritage Vineyard Old Vine Chenin Blanc 2023, Kleine Zalze, Coastal Region, South Africa 13% (Waitrose £9.99) Complex, delicate floral aromas, creaminess with stone fruit character and a hint of citrus.

For a sweeter Chenin, try a Vouvray Demi Sec such as Famille Bougrier 2022, Loire Valley 12% (The Wine Society £10.50).

Chardonnay or Pinot Noir usually go well with turkey and trimmings:

Robert Oatley Semaphore Chardonnay 2022 Western Australia 12.5% (Coop 10.50) Ripe citrus fruit and gentle oak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zuccardi Q Chardonnay Valle de Uco, Argentina 2023 13.5% (Tesco £16) Citrus and white fruit aromas, palate minerally and fresh, apple, pear, citrus and notes of vanilla.

Journeys End Identity Chardonnay Morrisons Paul Mas Reserve Pinot Noir 2019, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 13.5% (Morrisons £9.50) Soft textured red fruits, morello cherry, raspberry, hint of licorice on the finish, from the foothills of the Pyrenees.

Mark West Pinot Noir 2022, Modesto, California 13.5% (Sainsburys, Asda, Tesco, around £10) Delightful aromas of black cherry, strawberry and plum. Medium in body with soft tannins, this wine pairs perfectly with grilled salmon and roasted pork tenderloin.

Waipara Hills Pinot Noir 2021, Central Otago, New Zealand 13.5% (Lightfoots £13.99) Big nose of cherry, chocolate and spice, palate of black cherry, plum, soft tannins and a bright, refreshing finish.

Rhone reds go well with hearty winter food:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Les Caveau du Prieuré Vinsobres 2022 15% (Majestic £11.99 mix six) Powerful and concentrated red and black fruits, savoury noted.

Ventoux Les Traverses 2022, Paul Jaboulet Ainé, Tain L'Hermitage, France 14.5% (The Wine Society £10.95) Grenache and syrah grapes give a wine with lovely red fruit and peppery aromas.

Cotes du Ventoux 2021 14.5% (Sainsburys Taste the Difference £10.50) A Grenache/Syrah blend. Elegant, sweet raspberry and some spice.

If you want some smooth, easy drinking try these Italian reds:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Best Valpolicella Ripasso 2019 13.5% (Morrisons £10) Soft and smooth cherry with hint of chocolate.

Tarantino Primitivo Segnavento 2021, Manduria, Italy 13.5% (The Wine Society £ 9.50) Medium bodied with juicy blackberry fruit. Good with or without food.

Barbera D’Asti 2020 Claudio Manera, Piedmont 14.5% (Sainsbury Taste the Difference £ ) Soft, smooth, ripe and fruity with ripe blackberry and morello cherry flavours.

An easy Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 Vina Indomita Maipo Valley, Chile 14% (Sainsbury Taste the Difference £ ) Rich, complex,black fruit, sweet spice.

Finally, if you like Rosé, try these:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa Maria Blush Sauvignon Blanc 2023 12.5% (Sainsburys, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons £9.75 to £10.50) Nice, fresh flavours of passionfruit and cranberry.

Caves d’Esclans “Whispering Angel” Cotes de Provence 2023 13.5% (Majestic £14.99) Apple, pink grapefruit, peach and cream, and a long, smooth finish,

or The Pale Rosé by Sacha Lichine 2023 13% (Sainsbury £15-£13 with nectar, Asda £13.50) A blend of grenache, cinsault and syrah. Lots of flavour, peaches strawberries and a touch of orange peel.

Good wines to brighten a cold December, Christmas and the New Year.