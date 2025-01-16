Getting up on Down Under wines

Enjoy a lovely glass of wine

JANUARY 26 is Australia Day.

My brother rang me just before Christmas from his home in the Adelaide Hills and said it was a cool 30 degrees centigrade that evening. He was drinking a McLaren Vale Shiraz.

On our visits to South Australia we enjoy wandering in the great wine areas nearby - McLaren Vale, the Barossa, the lovely Eden and cooler Clare Valleys, and Coonawarra in the Limestone Coast area.

Our favourite area for wandering is McLaren Vale from Bethany Chapel at the top, calling at other vineyards until Wirra Wirra near the bottom.

When I first went there we called at Coriole vineyard’s small tasting room. The gentleman there said, “Help yourself. I’m going into the garden.”

Now, like our garden centres, it has been realised that having a restaurant and events at the vineyard can be as profitable as producing wine.

Compared to the Barossa, with its German influence in food due to workers from Silesia being hired many years ago, McLaren Vale is more English in style.

Here are a few of the many good wines from the Adelaide Hills:

Silver Lining Adelaide Hills Shiraz 2021 14% (The Wine Society £15.50) Blueberry, blackberry and redcurraant, spice and black pepper.

From McLaren Vale:

Wirra Wirra Church Block 2020, McLaren Vale 14% (Sainsbury, Waitrose £10) A blend of Cabernet, Shiraz and Merlot. A vineyard I love and a lovely wine. Juicy blackcurrant and blackberry.

The Hedonist Shiraz 2021, McLaren Vale 14% (Waitrose £14.99) Silky and smooth blackberry, raspberry and plum and a hint of black pepper. Some cedar and black olive.

D’Arenberg “The Footbolt” Shiraz 2017 (Tesco £12.50) Winemaker Chester Osborn. Plenty of ripe dark berries, plums,as well as blueberries on the nose,The soft palate has dark plum, abundant ripe berries,and a long bold finish.

Hardys Tintara Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 14% (Tesco £13) Intense black fruit, blackcurrant nose, lovely balance.

Hancock and Hancock Tempranillo 2021, McLaren Vale, South Australia 14% (Bon Coeur Fine Wines, Latitude Wines £16.80 ) Nose of dark cherry, raspberry and savoury tobacco leaf notes. Full bodied and luscious on the palate. Fine persistent tannins, great flavour length.

Some good white wines:

Wirra Wirra “12th Man” Adelaide Hills Chardonnay 2022 12.5% (The Wine Society £16.50)

Bleasdale Adelaide Hills Chardonnay 2023 (The Wine Society £12.95) Aged in French oak. Peach, melon and rich toasty notes, touch of vanilla.

D’Arenberg “The Broken Fishplate” Sauvignon Blanc 2022 12.5% ( Tesco £12.50) Winemakers Chester Osborn and Jack Walton have produced a crisp, dry, white with tangy tropical fruit flavours and a nose of apple, passion fruit with herby notes.

From the nearby Eden Valley:

Yalumba “Worthy Grounds” Viognier 2021 (Majestic £14.99 mix 6) Rich, creamy, peach and apricot.

North of the Adelaide hills is a long stretch of dry land until you come to a green oasis, the cooler Clare Valley producing some excellent white wines and surprisingly good Shiraz.

Jim Barry is the probably the best known winemaker there.

Here are four good ones:

Jim Barry “The Lodge Hill” Riesling 2023, Clare Valley 12% (Coop £11.75 ) Green apple, lime, zingy acidity dry with a clean minerally finish.

Jim Barry “The Aegean” Assyrtico 2023 Clare Valley, South Australia 11.4% (Majestic £14.99 mix 6) Fresh, herby and citrus. Slightly salty notes so great with fish.

Jim Barry “The Coverdrive” Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Clare Valley (Majestic £11.99 mix 6) Savoury, full bodied blackberry, cherry, oak and mocha.

Jim Barry The Lodge Hill Shiraz 2021 14% Majestic £11.99mix 6) Blackberry, plum, chocolate, vanilla.

Adelaide and its surroundings is a great holiday area.

The lovely city itself, the wine areas such as the Barossa and the Limestone coast, sea side places such as Victor Harbour and Kangaroo Island, and the wildlife such as looking for a platypus at midnight and being nudged in the back by a deer.

I can’t wait to go back.