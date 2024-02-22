CHEERS: The festival is launched

After more than 30 years, rising costs of beer, fewer volunteers helping during the planning and setting up of the event, and changing drinking habits have all impacted on the viability of the charity festival.

However, the 2024 event takes place at Magna between March 7-9 and will pay homage to Rotherham’s association with the silver screen, with festival bars themed around the golden age of cinema, as well as giving a nod to the launch of the town’s first purpose-built picture house, which is set to open its doors later this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a wide range of music, bringing together local bands and tribute acts and, for the first time, budding starlets will be given the opportunity to perform on the festival’s main stage, backed by a house band (Thursday). The GMen Soul Band, Kiziah and the Kings and Funky Business will all perform on Friday, with horror films screening in the cinema, and a bumper line-up of six acts will take to the stage on Saturday, with SIx Nations rugby also being shown.

FESTIVAL: A great line-up of beers is promised

There will be four rooms of bars stocked with a wide selection of beers, ciders, wines, perries and gins, bringing together well-loved festival favourites and a selection of new beers, not previously seen in the bars and pubs of Rotherham.

You can also put your name in lights on a specially created walk of fame, while beer, bar and stage sponsorships are also available.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support the work of the Rotherham Cancer Care Centre, which provides a range of services to support individuals suffering from life limiting illnesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Festival organiser Steve Burns said: "The Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival is a much-loved annual event, and although I’m sure the news that this year’s event is likely to be our last one will be met with sadness, we have to face the stark commercial reality that our core costs have increased substantially in recent years.

“We have always prided ourselves on delivering an event that combines high-quality entertainment. A great selection of beers and sponsorship play a vital role in underwriting the costs associated with the festival; however, we understand and recognise that many businesses have faced a torrid time over the past few years, which has understandably resulted in a decline in funding.

“Ultimately, this is a charity beer festival. All profits made go to the Rotherham Cancer Care Centre; however, that means that should the festival incur losses, they are also underwritten by the charity. We have therefore made the difficult decision that this year’s event is likely to be our last.”

The Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival was first held in 1992, initially as a fundraiser by the PTA at Oakwood Comprehensive School. It relocated to Magna in 2011 and since that time has helped to raise hundreds of thousands for good causes across the borough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Any businesses wishing to sponsor the festival or barrels of beer – or the film director-themed sheep! – can do so by visiting https://www.magnabeerfestival.uk/sponsors.html or by contacting Cannon PR on 01709 321585 or emailing [email protected].

Tickets are priced £12 and can be purchased online via the website or in person from the New York Tavern, the Cutlers’ Arms and The Bluecoat in Rotherham town centre, the Dragon’s Tap at Stag roundabout and the Wath Tap in Wath-upon-Dearne.

Good news is that roadworks on Sheffield Road will be suspended during the festival, so Magna will be fully accessible.