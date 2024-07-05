WINE production in South Africa has come a long way since Jan Van Riebeek was sent by the Dutch to set up a supply station for the Dutch East India Company and establish a market garden to reduce the risk of scurvy.

He produced his first not very nice, astringent wine seven years later.

Constantia was established in 1685 but produced mainly sweet wines which were eagerly sought after in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then came the scourge of phylloxera in 1866, destroying the vines which took many years to recover.

Large quantities of poor quality, unsaleable wine were produced which was poured into rivers or made into brandy or fortified wine. The Wine Growers Association KWV was formed to legally limit production and set prices.

In the 1980s these regulations were eased, KWV lost its control and became a public company, and now with growers free from bureaucracy and young growers travelling and learning from growers in Europe, there are some excellent wines at very reasonable prices.

Try some of these.

Chenin Blanc known in SA as Steen. At one time more than 30% of vines planted were Chenin mostly producing very ordinary wines. These are somewhat better:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reyneke Organic Chenin Blanc 2023, Stellenbosch 13.5% (Waitrose £9.99) Spicy with a hint of tangerine.

The Society’s Exhibition Chenin Blanc 2021, Western Cape 13% (The Wine Society £14.50) Winemaker Chris Alheit. Barrel fermented adding some toasty elements to the stone fruit.

Waterkloof Seriously Cool Chenin Blanc 2023 Stellenbosch (Mitchells £10.99) From near False Bay this has pronounced aromas of stone fruit, lime and some floral notes. Lovely and fresh.. Great with seafood, pasta, salads, chicken...

South African whites are much more now than Chenin. Here are a few good ones:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rustenberg Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Stellenbosch 13.5% (Majestic £11.99 mix6) Murray Barlow produces some splendid wines. This is fresh with notes of crisp melon, citrus, passion fruit. Great with Asian food.

Men in White Suits Viognier 2023, Mount Rozier Estate 13.5% (Majestic £8.99) Fragrant, apricot and white peach.

Rustenberg Wild Ferment Chardonnay 2022, Stellenbosch (Tesco £13) Medium bodied, citrus pear and pineapple.

Paul Cluver Estate Riesling 2021 12% (The Wine Society £13.50) From the Elgin valley this has notes of apple and lime with a bright core of stone and tropical fruits. On the palate it is fresh with a good citrus finish and a persistent acidity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1925 a Stellenbosch professor crossed Pinot Noir and Cinsaut to produce Pinotage, South Africa’s unique deep coloured plummy red. Try these:

Kanonkop “Kadette” Pinotage 2022, Stellenbosch (£13.99 Waitrose) Intense purple hues with aromas of fresh plum, mulberries and spice followed by a meaty undertone.

Warwick First Lady Pinotage 2023, Western Cape (The Wine Society £10.95) A vibrant nose of rose petals, fresh currants, strawberries, and ripe plums. The palate is light with finely textured tannins.

M&S Classics No 16 Pinotage 2021 Swartland 13.5% (M&S £8.99) Fruity and intense blackcurrant, cherry and a touch of oak.

Here are some other good reds:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vergelegan Cabernet-Merlot 2019 14% (Coop £9.50) Once voted the best winemakers on the African continent this is a good Bordeaux-style red. Cassis, cedar and fresh, ripe fruit.

Journey’s End Spekboom Syrah 2022 (Sainsburys £11) Journeys End - the Gabb Family Winery- lies in the foothills of the Hottentot Mountains, overlooking stunning False Bay. Packed full of dark fruit and

spice, with a well balanced and silky finish.

Kleine Zalze Reserve Shiraz 2021, Western Cape 14.5% (Tesco £9.50) Beautifully balanced, full bodied with a nose of plum and dark chocolate leading to ripe berries and a hint of pepper.

Bosman Nero 2019, Wellington 13% (Sainsburys £11.50) The only South African grower of Nero d’Avola grapes. Lovely fresh berry aromas, medium bodied plum, damson, cranberry with a little pepper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Journey’s End “Sir Lowry” Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, Stellenbosch (Waitrose £14.99) We are getting many good wines from the Gabb family. A rich wine packed with dark plum, chocolate

and spicy flavours.

Rustenberg John X Merriman 2020 14.5% (Majestic £16.99 mix 6) Winemaker Murray Barlow. A lovely blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Merlot and Viognier. Plum, blackberry, tobacco, a big powerful red ideal for roasts and other big meat dishes.

Bockenhoutskloof “ The Chocolate Block” 2022 14.5% (Majestic £19.99 mix 6, The Wine Society £21 for the 2021, Waitrose £23.99) This has a cult following. A blend of Syrah, Grenache. Cinsault, Cabernet Sauvignon and a touch of Viognier with chocolaty layers, blackberry and peppery aromas, long finish with silky tannins.

If you want a bubbly, these from Graham Beck are good value:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Beck Brut Chardonnay-Pinot Noir Vintners Selection Brut (Sainsury's £13.75).

Also G Beck Brut (Majestic £14.99 mix 6, Waitrose £16.99)

Graham Beck Brut Rose Non Vintage 12% (Majestic £14.99 mix 6, Waitrose £16.99) Apple nose, raspberry and citrus palate, a creamy mousse and hint of brioche. Best drunk in the sunshine!