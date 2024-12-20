I tried the new Christmas Dinner Scone that's dividing Brits - my verdict

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The launch of a unique, stress-free and cost-effective alternative to Christmas dinner has divided the nation - leaving some Brits hooked and others appalled.

While all of us are familiar with a traditional Christmas dinner, The Cornish Company has created the ultimate festive scone that allows people to enjoy their favourite elements totally hassle-free, after it found almost half of Brits stress over Christmas dinner.

We got to try the new festive fare but it wasn’t without some trepidation. You can’t beat a turkey dinner so why try and change it? Well, this won’t be adorning my December 25 table but I have to say it was actually really good, a pleasant surprise actually.

Underpinned by a sage and onion stuffing-infused scone, I got to create the ultimate Christmas creation by layering it with roast turkey, cranberry relish and gravy.

The new product only launched last week and the first batch sold out in under 48 hours, that’s some going.

A Christmas Dinner Scone hamper includes four stuffing-infused scones, succulent and hand-sliced cuts of roast turkey, cranberry relish and a white wine and herb gravy, for just £19.99.

Commenting on the launch of the Christmas Dinner scone, Tom Woodley, founder and managing director at hamper delivery service, The Cornish Company, said: “There are few things better in life than tucking into your Christmas dinner surrounded by those nearest and dearest to you.

“With the festive season in full swing, we wanted to give people the opportunity to sample the joy of a Christmas dinner a few weeks early and in a single bite.

“Being proudly based in Cornwall we were in little doubt there was a better way to achieve this than through a scone that celebrates the nostalgia and comfort of the festive season.

“The scone is cost-effective and totally stress-free to create - we can’t wait for people to try our creation. Who knows, maybe scones will become an unmissable treat around the dinner table this Christmas.”