BEST BEER: Rotherham CAMRA chairman Steve Burns (left) with Sean Page from Chantry Brewery

At the recent awards ceremony for the festival, Rotherham’s Chantry received the award for joint first place in the Champion Beer of Yorkshire with their Special Reserve brew.

Steve Burns, festival organiser and chairman of Rotherham CAMRA, presented the award to Sean Page from Chantry.

