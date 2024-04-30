Chantry are champions of Yorkshire when it comes to beer
CHANTRY Brewery made this year’s Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival a proper local celebration.
At the recent awards ceremony for the festival, Rotherham’s Chantry received the award for joint first place in the Champion Beer of Yorkshire with their Special Reserve brew.
Steve Burns, festival organiser and chairman of Rotherham CAMRA, presented the award to Sean Page from Chantry.
Chantry, which is based in Parkgate, runs the Chantry Brewery Tap, the Cutlers’ Arms, the New York Tavern and the Chantry Inn.