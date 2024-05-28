Big award for micropub

By Andrew Mosley
Published 28th May 2024, 15:03 BST
SIMPLY THE BEST: Steve Burns, chairman of Rotherham CAMRA, with Simon EvansSIMPLY THE BEST: Steve Burns, chairman of Rotherham CAMRA, with Simon Evans
THE Dragon’s Tap is Rotherham’s number one micropub.

The Rotherham Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) presented Simon Evans, owner and manager of the Stag-based bar, with the award of Rotherham Micropub of the Year 2024.

The Dragon's Tap will now go forward to the Yorkshire Regional contest for Pub of the Year 2024.

