Big award for micropub
THE Dragon’s Tap is Rotherham’s number one micropub.
The Rotherham Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) presented Simon Evans, owner and manager of the Stag-based bar, with the award of Rotherham Micropub of the Year 2024.
The Dragon's Tap will now go forward to the Yorkshire Regional contest for Pub of the Year 2024.
