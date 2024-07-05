Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s more than you think

A study by JeffBet found that the average price of a BBQ in 2024 is £119.59

Inflation has seen a rise in the price of food and drink since 2023

JeffBet shared top tips to cut costs including buying own brands and encouraging guests to bring their own booze

The sun is shining (well, sometimes) and the Euros are in full swing, it’s certainly a great time to round up all of our family and friends to host a BBQ.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But how much will it actually cost you to host the perfect BBQ celebration?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts from JeffBet have analysed the costs of food and drink prices to figure out how much of a financial strain hosting a BBQ will have on us.

However, they have also shared their top tips on how to host a BBQ in the most budget-friendly way, that won’t break the bank.

JeffBet has shared the top tips on cutting costs of a BBQ this summer. (Photo credit: Alexander Raths - stock.adobe.com) | Alexander Raths - stock.adobe.com

A BBQ has been estimated to cost an average of £119.59, with the most expensive BBQ food products being beef steak at £18.04, and alcoholic drinks such as a bottle of gin at £17.25.

The data, which was found by using the ONS Inflation Calculator, discovered that a traditional BBQ party can be more expensive than you would expect, compared to 2023 when it would have been priced at an average of £111.82.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a combined expense of popular BBQ food items which includes; bread rolls, sausages, multipack crisps, onions, lettuce and cucumber, the cost was found to be an average of £56.82.

The study also determined figures based on including alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, with an estimation of £62.77 combined.

JeffBet said: “The Euros align with the start of summer every four years, as BBQs begin to make their seasonal comeback. It is the perfect time for the British public to unite over our shared passions for football, drinks, and good food, all whilst spending quality time with family and friends.

“However, while BBQs are a beloved summer tradition, they can also be financially demanding for the host. Providing food, drinks, and entertainment for a large number of guests can result in significant expenses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, JeffBet has shared their top tips on how to cut costs when hosting a BBQ, which includes buying own-brand products, choosing cheaper meat alternatives or meat-free products, limiting the variety of options, and encouraging guests to bring their own bottles.