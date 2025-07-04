South Yorkshire is home to many incredible restaurants, offering a wide selection of cuisines.
From delicious dishes to above-and-beyond customer service, TripAdvisor customers have hand-picked the best South Yorkshire restaurants to visit.
Here are 15 of the most exceptional restaurants in South Yorkshire, according to the people who have dined in them.
1. The Bothy, Wentworth
The Bothy in Wentworth has a 4.6* rating from 445 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The service was absolutely outstanding and the food was delicious. Such a cosy atmosphere and you didn't feel rushed. We will definitely be back.” | Tripadvisor-Samjop23
2. The Garrison, Wickersley
The Garrison in Wickersley has a 4.9* rating from 232 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “We went to the Garrison midweek and enjoyed their lovely midweek set menu - great value for money, lovely course and good portion size! The Hendos belly pork and chicken supreme were the pick of the bunch for us. Friendly and attentive staff too! Look forward to visiting again.” | Tripadvisor
3. La Parrilla Tapas Bar & Grill, Sheffield
La Parrilla Tapas Bar & Grill in Sheffield has a 4.9* rating from 261 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “We had dinner here for our friend’s birthday. The staff were so friendly and went out their way to make it a special night for us. Our waitress Bella was especially lovely and really made our evening amazing. The food was incredible, loved everything we ordered. Would definitely recommend!” | Tripadvisor
4. La Boca Steakhouse, Doncaster
La Boca Steakhouse in Doncaster has a 4.9* rating from 3,891 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Really nice food, steaks are amazing, really enjoyed the meal and the service was great too, would definitely come back.” | Tripadvisor
