3 . The Golden Ball Inn, Turner Lane

The Golden Ball Inn on Turner Lane has a 3.8* rating from 992 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “First time visit for mums birthday, party of 6, all enjoyed our meals, great pub food, really tasty, hot and well presented. Staff were amazing, so friendly and welcoming. Will definitely return and hopefully do the quiz next time. Thought the pub was really charming with lots of character.” | Tripadvisor-The Golden Ball Inn