We all love a bit of pub grub from time to time.
Whether you’re after a big, juicy burger or a portion of Hunter’s Chicken, the best place to be for that is most certainly a pub.
Across South Yorkshire there are plenty of amazing pubs which have talented chefs working away in their kitchens, ready to serve you a satisfying meal.
1. The Cavendish, Sheffield
The Cavendish in Sheffield has a 4.5* rating from 265 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Bottomless brunch is the best in Sheffield!! Been here a few times and never disappoints - amazing cocktails and food, so worth the price. Very good service from Tara too even when it was very busy.” | TripAdvisor
2. The Turnpike, Bawtry
The Turnpike in Bawtry has a 4.5* rating from 328 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Lovely friendly service from Curtis and our food was really good from Corey the chef! It wasn't a long wait at all but the food was perfect. Vegan bombay burger was banging and the lasagna was very good too. Definitely will come again for it - thank you!” | TripAdvisor
3. The Stag, Rotherham
The Stag in Rotherham has a 5* rating from 83 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “This is a very nice pub. We visit often. The staff are very friendly and helpful. The food is good and the prices are too.” | TripAdvisor
4. The Museum, Sheffield
The Museum in Sheffield has a 4.5* rating from 273 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Gorgeous food, fantastic staff and really decent sized portions. Cooked to perfection. It wasn’t over booked which is important for couples. We will be back.” | TripAdvisor
