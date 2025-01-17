12 of the best pubs for food in South Yorkshire - according to TripAdvisor reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 17th Jan 2025, 13:10 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 13:10 BST

Diners have spoken 🍴

We all love a bit of pub grub from time to time.

Whether you’re after a big, juicy burger or a portion of Hunter’s Chicken, the best place to be for that is most certainly a pub.

Across South Yorkshire there are plenty of amazing pubs which have talented chefs working away in their kitchens, ready to serve you a satisfying meal.

Here are 12 of the best pubs in South Yorkshire for food, based on TripAdvisor reviews.

Sign up for UK Today - all your morning headlines in an email.

The Cavendish in Sheffield has a 4.5* rating from 265 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Bottomless brunch is the best in Sheffield!! Been here a few times and never disappoints - amazing cocktails and food, so worth the price. Very good service from Tara too even when it was very busy.”

1. The Cavendish, Sheffield

The Cavendish in Sheffield has a 4.5* rating from 265 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Bottomless brunch is the best in Sheffield!! Been here a few times and never disappoints - amazing cocktails and food, so worth the price. Very good service from Tara too even when it was very busy.” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
The Turnpike in Bawtry has a 4.5* rating from 328 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Lovely friendly service from Curtis and our food was really good from Corey the chef! It wasn't a long wait at all but the food was perfect. Vegan bombay burger was banging and the lasagna was very good too. Definitely will come again for it - thank you!”

2. The Turnpike, Bawtry

The Turnpike in Bawtry has a 4.5* rating from 328 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Lovely friendly service from Curtis and our food was really good from Corey the chef! It wasn't a long wait at all but the food was perfect. Vegan bombay burger was banging and the lasagna was very good too. Definitely will come again for it - thank you!” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
The Stag in Rotherham has a 5* rating from 83 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “This is a very nice pub. We visit often. The staff are very friendly and helpful. The food is good and the prices are too.”

3. The Stag, Rotherham

The Stag in Rotherham has a 5* rating from 83 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “This is a very nice pub. We visit often. The staff are very friendly and helpful. The food is good and the prices are too.” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
The Museum in Sheffield has a 4.5* rating from 273 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Gorgeous food, fantastic staff and really decent sized portions. Cooked to perfection. It wasn’t over booked which is important for couples. We will be back.”

4. The Museum, Sheffield

The Museum in Sheffield has a 4.5* rating from 273 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Gorgeous food, fantastic staff and really decent sized portions. Cooked to perfection. It wasn’t over booked which is important for couples. We will be back.” | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostAffiliatesPubsSouth Yorkshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice