3 . Seasons Restaurant, Wickersley

Seasons Restaurant in Wickersley has a 4.5* rating from 95 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Wow again! Came with friends had the two course menu. The restaurant is stunning inside, our table was lovely, the service was amazing as always. We enjoyed all of our food . It’s definitely worth a visit. The lunch menu is also superb. Give it a go!” | TripAdvisor