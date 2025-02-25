Fish and chips is one of Britain's most popular and traditional meals, and is still loved by many.
There are plenty of excellent places to eat fish and chips in South Yorkshire. If you’re on the look out for a new spot to visit, we’ve got you covered.
Here are 10 of the most popular fish and chip spots in South Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor reviews, and why customers love them.
1. Bistro at the Pocket, Barnsley
Bistro at the Pocket in Barnsley has a 5* rating from 822 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Excellent food, I was recommended fish and chips and was a little hesitant as it a simple dish but was definitely the best I have had. My partner had the beef wellington and really enjoyed the dish also. 5* I would definitely recommend.” | Google-Simon Rusby
2. The Garrison, Wickersley
The Garrison in Wickersley has a 5* rating from 207 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “What a fabulous place. Friendly and attentive staff. Chose from the fixed price menu. The belly pork starter was excellent. Friends had sea bass, pork tenderloin. I had the fish and chips. Everything was delicious and beautifully presented. Lovely evening.” | TripAdvisor
3. Clam & Cork, Doncaster
Clam & Cork in Doncaster has a 5* rating from 352 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Excellent food looked fantastic and tasted just as good. Service as good as the food. Will visit again. Head Chef very friendly.” | Dsboothers
4. The Devonshire Arms, Sheffield
The Devonshire Arms in Sheffield has a 5* rating from 1,002 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “The best fish and chips going - squid and prawn pil pil for starters was fantastic too. Also shared the fantastic desert sharing platter. Went with family last night - the atmosphere was fantastic as always.” | TripAdvisor
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.