An exclusive Womble Mania exhibition has been officially opened at the Heights of Abraham by Marcus Robertson, son of legendary Wombles author Elisabeth Beresford.

Launching the exhibition Mr Robertson described how the Wombles’ eco-conscious message is as relevant to a new generation of fans today as it has ever been.

He added: "She would have loved today, my mum, she would have looked at the way the Heights is as a place, the Pughs as a family and thought the values they have and the things they are doing match exactly what the Wombles are all about."

From the original 1968 book to the TV animation, films and pop songs that followed, visitors can relive the ‘Womble mania’ of the 70s and 80s.

The showcase also features the Wombles of today, via the latest books, music and CGI reboot on YouTube – all of which demonstrate the characters’ environmental purpose.

The walk-through, undercover attraction presents seven scenes.

From a whimsical recreation of Elisabeth Beresford’s study to artistic representation of a child’s bedroom of the time, the display features exclusive vintage memorabilia. The exhibition then takes a dive into The Burrow, where The Wombles lived.

Visitors can also uncover the narrative story behind Mike Batt’s beloved theme tune, ‘The Wombling Song’ and take a look at a 7ft sculpture of Great Uncle Bulgaria created by local artist, which is made from repurposed refuse.

A key closing part of the exhibition looks at The Wombles Community Charity, which champions sustainability through local environmental groups and visitors will be encouraged to make an environmental pledge at the end.

My girls hadn't come across the Wombles until I showed them some old YouTube clips of the original stop-frame series, narrated by Bernard Cribbins, in anticipation of our visit. They were both entranced, especially my six-year-old who was then delighted to meet the life sized and very soft and cuddly Tobermory and Orinoco as soon as we arrived at the Heights.

It's easy to see why the Matlock Bath attraction is the ideal spot for The Wombles ‘underground, overground’ theme.

After the thrilling ‘overground’ alpine-style cable car ride to the top of the summit we explored the ‘underground’ show caverns.

Perhaps the most astonishing feature is The Great Masson Cavern were you can take guided tours around the 350-million-year-old caves and explore their unique geology with an immersive light and sound experience ‘Seism!c’ which is a new addition to the tour.

The light and sound experience was particularly impressive as state-of-the-art projectors told the earth’s history and the formation of the cavern.

After a walk around the exhibitions and adventure play it was time for a pit stop at the Terrace Cafe – and to sit outside to take in the spectacular views.

The menu offers a range of light lunches, snacks and drinks. I ordered a cream tea which came with a very generous scone and my girls enjoyed a picnic meal and a cheese and onion pasty.

There was also a large selection of cakes, paninis and hotdogs and chips

For larger meals the attraction also has the Vista Restaurant and bar which also offers dining with a view.

We then had time for another go on the adventure playground - and my girls' favourite giant slide, a visit to the Rock Shop and another cuddle with the adorable Wombles.

The background sound of a live brass band in the amphitheatre stage created a lovely ambience across the park. Also worth noting the Wombles have been doing a fantastic job as the attraction was extremely clean, tidy and well kept.

After we'd explored all The Heights had to offer we hopped on the cable car for a journey back down the mountain. The views are breathtaking and the cars are slow moving so not too scary for height phobic visitors.

The Heights of Abraham is always worth a visit in the summer holidays but with the added attraction of the Wombles exhibition it's a lovely place to take children to explore their message of environmentalism and recycling which is just as important today.

Visitors can meet The Wombles daily during the school holidays, until September 1. They will appear at weekends only, until half term when they are in residence daily, from October 25 to November 2.

To promote eco-friendly travel, The Wombles are offering £5 ‘green ticket’ discounts to visitors who arrive by train or bus.

To find out more go to: https://www.heightsofabraham.com/

