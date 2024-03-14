EVERYTHING LEGO: Fun for all the family

Brick Festival Events have chosen Rotherham Leisure Complex in Effingham Street to stage their latest event dedicated to all things Lego.

The Saturday March 23 festival promises to be a great day out for kids and adults alike, with family activities and games, pro-builder displays, traders, competitions and dedicated building areas.

For youngsters there will be a host of competitions, speed building challenges and other activities, plus several large brick pits where they can let their imaginations run wild.

And for the big kids there will be unique large scale displays created by master builders from around the country, with a chance to chat to others about their latest projects.

There will also be a selection of traders selling everything from single bricks to retired sets, custom displays, mini figures and more.

A spokesperson said: “Whether you are trying to fill in gaps in vintage collection, grab a pre-loved bargain set or just want to keep the kids happy, you’re sure to find something at Brick.”