IT'S ELECTRIC: XPENG G6

XPENG will become the latest Chinese carmaker to enter the UK market after announcing the distribution plan for its range of electric vehicles (EV).

Midlands-based vehicle distribution specialist the International Motors Group (IML) – the business behind Subaru and Isuzu in the UK – has been charged with creating a retail network for the new brand.

XPENG joins MG, Great Wall’s Ora brand and BYD in extending the influence of Chinese EVs in the UK market.

William Brown, IML’s managing director, said: “IML has been working with XPENG for some time, and this was highlighted with the UK debut of the XPENG G6 at the world-famous Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year.”

The XPENG G6 is described as “a mid-size ultra-smart coupe SUV”.

It offers a range of up to 342 miles, rapid charging from 10 to 80 per cent in 20

minutes and acceleration to 62mph in less than four seconds.