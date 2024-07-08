Volkswagen's ID.7

VOLKSWAGEN’S first saloon-shaped electric vehicle has ushered in an unexpected new sweet spot for the brand’s ID range.

It may not ape the ‘retro cool’ appeal of the ID.Buzz or the fashionable SUV silhouette of the ID.4, but the five-metre long ID.7 sets its own USPs in its bid to shake-up this Tesla-dominated segment.

Tested here in £51,550 Pro Match trim, with a 77kWh battery feeding a rear-mounted motor delivering 286PS and 545 Nm of torque, the ID.7 will reach 62mph in 6.5 seconds. With a gentle right foot, it also claims a range of over 380 miles.

On our test, the ID.7 looked good for 300 miles; miles that would be dispatched in a manner unlike any other EV.

Sure, the suspension’s damping features a ‘Sport’ setting, but we revelled in its ‘Comfort’ mode.

In a sector where abrupt bump responses are the default, the ID.7 wafts along.

A more adjustable regenerative braking system would have been welcome. Selecting ‘B’ on the steering column-mounted gear selector brought some off-throttle slowing effect, but the ID.7 it goes without the ‘one pedal’ driving offered by some rivals.

The ID.7’s relaxed drive suits its limo-like feel, though.

There is acres of legroom and plentiful headroom – accentuated by a panoramic sunroof – alongside a class-leading 535-litre boot.

Some cabin materials were dark, but sheer airy spaciousness mitigated their effect, while ambient lighting injected a choice of 30 colours.

Excellent ergoActive seats, trimmed in a stylish velour, offer a massage function in the front as well as heating and ventilation. The outer rear seats are also heated.

A 15-inch touchscreen dominates the dashboard, controlling the cabin’s functions.

VW’s slider controls for temperature and volume remain, however, and are a faff compared to traditional dials or roller controls.

An augmented reality head-up display is a welcome innovation, serving up navigation prompts and highlighting the (always mollycoddling) efforts of the lane departure assist system.

Despite its EV drivetrain and abundant tech, the ID.7 feels, in many ways, like a very old-school large saloon car.