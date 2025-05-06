VW Passat benefits from growth spurt at 50

STYLISH: VW Passat

A GROWTH spurt at 50 is not common but that is what has happened to Volkswagen’s Passat.

Now available only as an estate, the German family carrier is now 4.92 metres long and features a Skoda Superb Estate-matching 690-litre boot.

Squeezing the ninth-generation Passat into your garage might count among its few growing pains.

Prices start at £38,400, with a choice of Life, Elegance and R-line trims and the 150PS 1.5-litre 48-volt mild hybrid drivetrain tested here representing the entry-level drivetrain.

Also available are two 204PS and 272PS plug-in hybrids or a 204PS two-litre petrol option.

Our Elegance trim test car came in at £48,165, a clutch of options adding to its £42,935 list price.

A panoramic sunroof, massaging front seats and ambient interior lighting with 30 colour options are all standard.

Volkswagen’s cabins appear to have recovered from a slight crisis of confidence.

Quality and functionality are back up with the best in the class.

A gloss black panel dominates the dashboard, through which that ambient lighting shines in celestial fashion.

Our test car’s standard 12.9-inch infotainment display was upgraded to 15 inches as part of a £870 upgrade which also added a head-up display.

Volkswagen’s infotainment system has become more intuitive, and the return of physical buttons on the multi-function steering wheel – in place of touch sensitive panels – is a bonus.

The Passat’s rear seat passengers are truly spoilt, with limo-like legroom and sun blinds to aid total relaxation.

Helping to achieve this is the Passat’s conservative chassis balance, which prioritises long-range comfort.

Those looking for an estate to entertain should look towards a BMW 3 Series. They will lose out on lots of cabin space, though.

Volkswagen claims its Passat 1.5-litre eTSI will reach 62mph in a genteel 9.3 seconds, and a 138mph top speed.

During our test, it looked good for the 51.5mpg fuel economy claimed alongside 125g/km CO2 emissions.

In many ways, this is Volkswagen back at its best, delivering a truly versatile family car which presents a reasonable price advantage over the equivalent EV.

That said, we were recently blown away by its ‘next generation’ ID.7 Tourer.