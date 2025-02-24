vRS model dials up Kodiaq’s performance
Featuring a two-litre turbocharged petrol engine and all-wheel-drive, the new vRS gains a 20PS power boost over its predecessor and is available from £52,595 after order books opened in January.
With a torque output of 400Nm – the highest of any current combustion-powered Skoda production model – it will sprint to 62 mph in just 6.4 seconds and has a top speed of 143 mph.
Despite, this Skoda claims that 33.8mpg fuel economy is still possible.
Helping to up the engagement levels over the standard Kodiaq is a new Dynamic Sound Boost system which aims to deliver a soundtrack to match its sporting nature.
And identifying the vRS are design features including a gloss black finish for the grille frame, D-pillar and window frames, polished stainless-steel exhausts and 20-inch Elias alloy wheels.
