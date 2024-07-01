Volvo's EX30

VOLVO’S approach to its EX30 fully electric crossover reminds me of the clean-slate thinking that led to the creation of BMW’s revolutionary i3.

To keep emissions and costs down, the Swedish carmaker has dispensed with a driver instrument binnacle, combining all controls and displays into its 12.3-inch

infotainment screen.

The EX30’s dashboard structure is symmetrical, reducing the modifications needed for right-and left-hand-drive vehicles, while a dashtop Harman/Kardon soundbar and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

window controls on the centre armrest dispense with the need for speakers or switchgear in the doors.

Around 60% of the EX30’s body structure is recycled, as is around a fifth of its cabin architecture.

Its attractive seats, covered in recycled denim, are as comfy as any offered by Volvo.

Build quality is also at the brand’s usual high standard.

However, the EX30’s recycled cabin surfaces are harder, less tactile, than brand regulars may expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using that speed readout – at the top right corner of that centrally-located screen – is also a faff. In an era of head-up displays that keep drivers’ eyes on the road, looking

across seems at odds with Volvo’s safety-first USP.

The EX30 is Volvo’s smallest vehicle since the 1970s but, its cabin offers plentiful accommodation. The 318-litre boot is a fairly modest 318-litres, but provides a deep

load area.

EX30 prices start at £33,795 in Plus Standard Range trim, with a 276PS single rear motor and 214-mile range.

An Extended Range version offers a 296-mile range for an extra £4,750. The option of front and rear motors, delivering 450PS, adds a further £2,450.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our £42,045 EX30 Ultra Extended Range looked good for its near-300-mile claim.

Ulta spec includes a panoramic sunroof, heated seats and steering wheel, adaptive cruise, and a full suite of safety tech.

With 276PS and 343Nm of torque, the single motor drivetrain is plenty quick enough, claiming 5.3-second acceleration to 62mph. There is a shortage of feedback from the

helm, and the suspension is a little abrupt over larger bumps.