ALERT: An official notification letter for a UK car safety recall

DATA on UK vehicle recalls indicates that more than 250 models of car will return to dealerships to undergo updates during 2024 – impacting up to 1.8 million vehicles.

The Advertiser Motors section’s Mini Countryman SE All4 road test suffered a minor delay after the model was affected by a recall of around 80,000 Mini, BMW and Rolls-Royce vehicles in September.

A fix was required to address an issue that influenced the level of feel and feedback given to the driver through the brake pedal.

DVSA data shows that carmakers issued more than 170 separate car recalls issued by carmakers to remedy issues with their products in the first eight months of 2024.

Mercedes issued the most, with 16 recalls covering more than 337,000 cars.

Analysis conducted by online car buying advice portal, The Car Expert, shows that the rate of vehicle recalls has surged more than tenfold since 1994.